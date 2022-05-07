Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,582,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $218.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $216.18 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

