Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

NYSE:OEC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OEC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Dan F. Smith bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.