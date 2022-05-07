Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,293. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.07.

UPST stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.28.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

