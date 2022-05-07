Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,847,000 after purchasing an additional 477,577 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $155.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.89. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.21 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.55.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.