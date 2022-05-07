Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 40,087 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -603.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($143.66) to £120 ($149.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.17) to £115 ($143.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

