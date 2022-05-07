Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,123 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $85.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

