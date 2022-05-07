Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.

NVAX opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

