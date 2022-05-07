Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 804.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 260,551 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000.

HTA stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 295.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

