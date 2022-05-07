Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

CHKP stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.04. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

