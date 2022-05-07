Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,162,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,088. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

