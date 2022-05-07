Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Mesa Laboratories worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.77 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,194 shares of company stock worth $1,598,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

