Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,182 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,649.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $7,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,930,000 after purchasing an additional 219,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 959,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLDD opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $929.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLDD. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

