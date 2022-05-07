Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 161.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,680 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of CLR opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 58.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.