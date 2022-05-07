Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 14.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 8.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of GME opened at $114.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of -1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.04 and its 200-day moving average is $145.89. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GameStop Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.