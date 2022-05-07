Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $11,477,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter.
In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,145. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PCRX stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Pacira BioSciences Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
