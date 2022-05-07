Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.81. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

