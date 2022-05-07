Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 71.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $112.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

