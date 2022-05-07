Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $246.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $231.88 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.27.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

