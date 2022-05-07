Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,173 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AutoNation worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AutoNation by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,677 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

NYSE:AN opened at $123.82 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,709 shares of company stock worth $47,964,300. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

