Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. KBC Group NV raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 398,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

CCL stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

