Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 897,202 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $32,363,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1,305.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 649,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after acquiring an additional 583,967 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

