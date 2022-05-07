Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 434.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of US Foods worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in US Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in US Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $36.56 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USFD. CL King boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

