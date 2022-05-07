Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Neogen worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neogen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Neogen by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,853,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

