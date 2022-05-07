Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of American Software worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 8.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after buying an additional 234,664 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in American Software by 35.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 478,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Software by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $15.84 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $531.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

About American Software (Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.