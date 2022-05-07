Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.