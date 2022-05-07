Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of CorVel worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 641.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,763. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.90. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $114.93 and a one year high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

