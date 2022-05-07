Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Big Lots worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 206.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $30.99 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $885.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

