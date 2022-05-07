Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.96 Million Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1,082.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 277,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 254,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 134.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 157,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 399.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 135,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KZR stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

