Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $821.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

