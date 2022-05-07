Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.11 Million Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Myers Industries worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MYE opened at $23.53 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $853.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

