Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $299.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.85.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,167 shares of company stock valued at $47,607,361. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.