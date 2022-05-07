Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Addus HomeCare worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,208,000 after buying an additional 103,759 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 604,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 172,426 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $403,669 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

ADUS opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $86.28. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

