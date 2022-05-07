Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Archrock worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 87.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Archrock during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.92 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $195.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 305.28%.

Archrock Profile (Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.