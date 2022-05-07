Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Altus Midstream worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Altus Midstream by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $72.59 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.