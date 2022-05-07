Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.74 Million in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Expro Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expro Group from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.18. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $295.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 23.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

