Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,296 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 38.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,507,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after acquiring an additional 695,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,599,000 after acquiring an additional 545,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 138.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

