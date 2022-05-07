Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,001 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Strategic Education worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,191,000 after acquiring an additional 754,949 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,521,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 22.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 236,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $63.51 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

