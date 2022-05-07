Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,136 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of MarineMax worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $955.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

