Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Medifast worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $11,710,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $181.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.48. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.44 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

