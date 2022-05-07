Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of EverQuote worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 19.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $214,179. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

EVER opened at $12.39 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $366.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

