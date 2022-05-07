Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of STAAR Surgical worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

