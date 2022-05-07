Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 6.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN stock opened at $248.47 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.25.

Vail Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.