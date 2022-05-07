Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,832,904 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Steelcase worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steelcase by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 840.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Steelcase news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

