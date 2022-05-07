Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,879 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,750,000 after acquiring an additional 545,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 438,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,952,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,496,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,741.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.