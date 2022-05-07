Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,875 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,875 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOVA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,408.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 101,473 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IOVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

IOVA opened at $14.46 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

