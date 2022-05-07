Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 206,822 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206,822 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Dynavax Technologies worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

