Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,868 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Deluxe worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Deluxe by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Deluxe by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

DLX stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

