Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 349,137 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 921,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349,137 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 62,974 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

