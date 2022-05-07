Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,183 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Lantheus worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lantheus by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lantheus by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 299.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lantheus by 27.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lantheus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.