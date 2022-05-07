Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,011 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $3,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 327.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 298,187 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 250.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.